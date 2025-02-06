RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 12 Khawarij militants in an operation in the Hassan Khel area of ​​North Waziristan, while Lance Naik was martyred in the exchange of fire.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation between February 5 and 6 based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Khawarij in the Hassan Khel area of ​​North Waziristan.

During the operation, the security forces effectively targeted the hideout of Khawarij, resulting in the killing of 12 Khawarij militants, who were in possession of a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

According to the ISPR, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (a resident of Hangu) was martyred in the exchange of fire.

According to the statement, the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and targeted killings of civilians.

According to the ISPR, a final operation is underway to eliminate the Khawarij in the area, while the security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of the soldiers are morale-boosting.