LASBELA: According to hospital representatives and authorities, the cylinder explosion had claimed 12 lives as of Tuesday.

Numerous burn victims, numbering 13, are still receiving treatment at various hospitals in Karachi. On Monday night, some cylinders exploded with a loud noise in a store close to the minibus stop Chungi, causing the incident to occur.

Fire erupted after the explosion. Using other ambulance services and the Edhi Foundation, the injured were taken immediately to the hospitals.

Twenty-five motorcycles were entirely or partially damaged, along with seven nearby shops, a hotel, and other structures. Still being done are the rescue efforts.

Muhammad Iqbal, 23, Hidayat Ullah, 32, Manzoor, 30, Barkat Ali, 27, Muhammad Younus, 18, Zahoor Ahmad, 34, Muhammad Umar, 35, Ghulam Sarwar, 45, Tulsi Das, 35, and Mahesh Kumar, 26, have been named as the deceased.

To investigate whether negligence played a role in the occurrence, local officials conducted a thorough investigation.