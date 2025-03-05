BANNU : At least 12 civilians embraced martyrdom and 16 others suffered injuries after security forces foiled a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, killing six militants.According to security sources, after Iftar today, the terrorists attempted to enter Bannu Cantt but failed. In panic, they rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the Cantt’s wall due to the swift action of the security forces.

The exploding vehicles damaged a nearby mosque. Reports indicate that the roof of a nearby house collapsed, resulting in the martyrdom of 12 civilians and injuries to 16 others.Security sources confirmed that six militants were killed at various entry points by alert security personnel, and the remaining terrorists have been confined.

The security forces’ clearance operation will continue until all militants are eliminated, according to sources.