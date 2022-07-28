A grand jury indicted an Illinois man accused of opening fire on spectators of a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago region on 117 charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder.

Since his arrest following the shooting at the July Fourth event in Highland Park that left seven people dead as well as more than three dozen injured, the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, has been jailed without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 3 for his trial.

A prosecutor may call a grand jury under the US legal system, which has the authority to decide whether there is enough proof to charge a defendant. He would be subject to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of release if found guilty of the murder allegations.

The massacre was a result of a recent uptick in mass shootings, which has reignited discussion about gun violence in America.