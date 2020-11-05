ISLAMABAD : Islamabad police arrested 11 criminals including five drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. As per directions Kohsar police arrested an accused Ashiq and recovered 1.100 kilogram hashish from him.

Banigala police arrested an accused Tariq Mehmood and recovered 155 gram hashish from him. Shams colony police apprehended two accused Nadir Shah and Waheed Khan and recovered 1.180 kilogram hashish from their possession. Ramana police arrested an accused Ghulam Mujtaba and recovered one 222 rifle from him. Homicide police arrested an accused Kamran Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shalimar police arrested an accused Muhammad Rehman and recovered fireworks equipment. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Usman Tufail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested an accused Ali involved in theft. Sihala police arrested accused Shaheen and recovered five wine bottles from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed one proclaimed offender. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. NNI