While the number of confirmed positive cases increased to 1,579,405, Pakistan has recorded no deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. On Wednesday, 30,649 people had died across the country.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 109 individuals nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day.

109 people tested positive out of the 4,731 tests Pakistan performed in the last 24 hours. 2.30 percent was the reported Covid positivity ratio.