ISLAMABAD: The fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of subsiding as another 102 people breathed their last and 4,934 were infected throughout Pakistan during the last 24 hours, showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning.

As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 102 new deaths the overall toll has now surged to 24,187 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,085,294 after adding the fresh 4,934 cases.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 59,397 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 8.30 percent.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), as many as 3,376 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 975,474. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 85,633.

As many as 406,109 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 368,195 in Punjab, 150,026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92,233 in Islamabad, 31,341 in Balochistan, 28,347 in Azad Kashmir and 9,043 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,292 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 6,316 in Sindh, 4,604 in KP, 824 in Islamabad, 658 in Azad Kashmir, 332 in Balochistan and 161 in Gilgit Baltistan.