Twitter has added a new feature that will let Blue subscribers create tweets that are 10,000 characters long and include bold and italic text styling.

To encourage larger messages rather than threads, the business started offering 4,000-character tweets for Blue customers in February. Elon Musk, who is developing monetization tools, said last week that producers could apply for monetization and provide subscriptions to customers. This new function was launched at the same time.

We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable… — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) April 14, 2023

Musk claims that for the following year, Twitter will provide all proceeds to authors after deducting Apple’s or Google’s 30% cut. However, Google imposes a 15% subscription fee, calling into question the CEO of Twitter’s 30% estimate.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor). After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

Currently, creators can charge $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99 per month for memberships, but they must be at least 18 years old, have 10,000 active followers, and have tweeted at least 25 times in the previous 30 days.

With its Twitter-like Notes stream, the newsletter software Substack competes fiercely with Twitter. Twitter made an attempt to restrict tweets from the company’s Twitter account and connections to the website throughout the last week.

Musk claimed that Substack had been “trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone.” The CEO of Substack rejected the accusation, and the embargo was lifted.