Karachi: Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah says that he is 100% sure that there will be no delay in the results.

Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah visited the Expo Center Dispatch Center where he told the media that there is often some delay in the distribution of polling materials but there is no delay due to material or staff. There is no problem of material or staff, the staff and electoral material will reach the polling station before 4-5 pm.

The Provincial Election Commissioner said that the security agencies know more about security, they are in contact with each other.

He added that he is 100% sure that there will be no delay in the results where there is connectivity, the results will come on time while the presiding officer has to come and give the material and Form 45.

He said that the RO of any polling station has not changed, so the news in this regard is fabricated.