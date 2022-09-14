Musa Tanveer, 10, is the first YouTuber from Pakistan to receive a Diamond Play Button. Tanveer is one of the youngest and only YouTubers from Pakistan to reach this milestone.The trophy is given to users who reach 10 million subscribers on the network.

Since joining YouTube in April 2013, Tanveer has amassed 470 videos with more than 2.7 billion total views.In addition to having several other YouTube channels, including Musa in Shorts and three years have passed since Musa in Live began streaming videos.

He creates stuff, is an artist, an actor, and a model.His primary channel, Entertainment with Musa, primarily focuses on kid-friendly skits and mini-episodes that resemble TV shows. While some of his previous movies have received several million views each, his most recent ones have only received a few hundred thousand.

He currently resides in Dubai but is from Lahore initially. He began by posting videos to TikTok, but owing to his youth, the platform eventually deleted his account. But despite this, he simply switched to YouTube to continue posting videos. He also has hundreds of thousands of fans on his Facebook and Instagram pages.