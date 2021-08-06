ISLAMABAD: Lohi Bher and Golra police teams raided `Sheesha Centers' and nabbed 10 persons, a police spokesman said on Friday. He said that, Golra Police conducted raids at 5 sheesha centres in E-11, arrested 7 accused and confiscated 46 Sheesha Huqqas. Lohi Bher police team conducted raids at 5 Sheesha Centres in Civic Centre Behria Town, arrested 3 accused and confiscated 23 sheesha huqqas. Meanwhile, Golra police arrested an accused Aftab involved in a theft case. Aabpara police arrested accused Qaisir Masih allegedly involved in illegal cylinder filling. Karachi Company police arrested accused Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. While police team arrested Noman having fake currency. Shams Colony police arrested accused Qutab Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Ramana police arrested accused Umer Niaz and recovered one 12 bore gun along with ammunition from him. Noon Police arrested accused Abrar Aziz and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Separate cases have been registered against these persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated the police performance. SSP Operations said that safety and security of the citizens is our responsibility. Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to root out this menace from the Capital, he added.