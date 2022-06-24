The nation is being reassured by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the “difficult decisions” made by the coalition government in the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023.

The coalition government has made some “difficult decisions” about the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023, the premier announced in a speech to the country following a meeting with his economic team. He highlighted the two primary causes for these decisions and added, “I want to brief the people on those decisions and the true [economic] situation of the country.

The “incompetency and corruption” of the previous Imran Khan-led administration, he said, caused the country to be decimated.

He promised that the actions done right away will prevent the nation’s insolvency.

In the meantime, PM Shehbaz continued by stating that there were still further reasons, such as economic stability and national prosperity.