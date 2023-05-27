Astoor: 10 people died due to an avalanche in the Astoor area of ​​Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to local officials, 10 people were injured due to an avalanche falling on Shunter Top in the Astor district of Gilgit-Baltistan. Rescue teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the accident site.

A control room has also been set up in Astor for the people trapped in the debris. Officials say that the dead and injured were Gypsies. A rescue operation has started searching for the people buried under the debris.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to the avalanche and directed to provide all possible help to the affected people.