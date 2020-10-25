ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has said that strong earnings being reported by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reflect the achievement of economic stability In a tweet on Sunday, Asad Umar said that the country’s economy is moving into the growth phase.

He said a record 10 new IPOs are also being planned by companies for listing on stock exchange this year. Separately addressing a reception arranged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing and Insaf Students Federation in Hyderabad, Asad Umar called upon party workers to start preparations for next year’s local government elections in Sindh.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan considers the youth as the future of Pakistan. Criticizing the alliance of opposition parties, Asad Umar said they looted and plundered the national exchequer and now united to save themselves from accountability. Referring to the incident took place at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, he said those, who violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of the father of the nation, must apologies to the nation. Asad Umar said the federal government would extend all-out support for development of Hyderabad as it is the second largest city of Sindh. The federal minister assured the participants that he would try his level best to resolve the issues being faced by people of Hyderabad. TLTP