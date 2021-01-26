On Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree Honey project would generate millions of green jobs and boost untapped potential of honey exports of the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of a one-day national workshop and the Launching of the National Apiculture Programme or Apiculture Scaling up Programme for Income and Rural Employment (ASPIRE), which was the country’s first largest honey beekeeping promotion programme, he said proper branding, sampling and international standard packaging of the honey produced under the 10 Billion Honey (TBH) would be ensured to attract precious foreign exchange.

Amin said “All experts related to the field of Apiculture are present here to guide in devising a national streamlined programme which would be rolled out to the provinces for implementation.” He added that the pilot project was going to be launched tomorrow (Wednesday) whereas its complete outcomes would be received by June this year which would help lead to full-fledged launch of TBH project.