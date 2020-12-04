The explosion shattered windows and mirrors of multiple shops nearby.

Islamabad: At least one person died and eight others were wounded in an explosion on Friday afternoon in Rawalpindi city, officials said. The blast occurred shortly after 1pm in a parked rickshaw at Rawalpindi’s busiest Pir Wadhai bus station.

Police and rescue teams immediately reached the area and started relief operation. All the wounded were admitted to Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, in Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi official confirmed Gulf News. The area was soon cordoned off to collect evidence. The blast shattered windows and mirrors of multiple shops nearby.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas reached the site of the incident along with the bomb disposal unit teams and said that the police were investigating it further.

Nature of the blast

“The bomb disposal squad and all concerned law enforcement agencies are investigating the area regarding the nature of the blast,” said police official Sub-Inspector Sajjadul Hassan. The cause of the blast is still unknown but police has not ruled out terrorism.

Forty-five year old Muhammad Afzal Khan succumbed to his injuries inflicted by the blast. The wounded were identified as Abdur Rehman, Abdul Manan, Ishaq Rehman, Bilal, Qasim, Zafeer, Alaudin, Ibrahim. The youngest victim was 18 years old, according to the details shared by Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

At least 500 grammes of explosives were installed at the site, according to a local media report. However, some reports have suggested a suspected CNG cylinder explosion.