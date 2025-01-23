Addis Ababa, January 23rd, 2025: The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to conduct a political consultation in a bid to advance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

State Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the FDR Ethiopia, Ambassador Mesganu Arga and, Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan signed the MoU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

On the occasion, Ambassador Mesganu said Ethiopia is keen to enhance its bilateral ties and cooperation with Pakistan in a range of areas, including agriculture, investment, trade, aviation, industry and science, and technology, among others.

He also reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to the principle of South-South cooperation.

Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral relations in various fields. The Ambassador mentioned that the direct flight of Ethiopian Airlines to Karachi has played a key role in further strengthening the ties between the two countries.